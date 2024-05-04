SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR) Shares Sold by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.44% of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF worth $4,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 12,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC increased its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 1,815.7% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 100,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 94,782 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XLSR traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $48.34. 47,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,991. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.71 and a 200-day moving average of $46.08. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 52-week low of $39.31 and a 52-week high of $49.99.

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

