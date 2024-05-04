Sapient Capital LLC Buys Shares of 14,140 Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,379,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Gartner by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 7,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the third quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IT. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $474.50.

In other news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total transaction of $308,946.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,557,857. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.37, for a total value of $256,127.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,773.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total transaction of $308,946.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,557,857. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,952 shares of company stock valued at $10,598,070. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IT traded up $9.60 on Friday, reaching $428.64. The company had a trading volume of 478,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,111. The stock has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $295.43 and a fifty-two week high of $486.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $462.52 and its 200 day moving average is $440.27.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

