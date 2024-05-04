Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) Price Target Raised to $1,625.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Markel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a neutral rating and set a $1,600.00 target price on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Markel Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,520.00.

Markel Group Stock Performance

Shares of MKL stock traded up $4.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,581.06. The stock had a trading volume of 53,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,557. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,488.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1,445.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.69. Markel Group has a twelve month low of $1,295.65 and a twelve month high of $1,588.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $56.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.58 by $32.90. Markel Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Markel Group will post 80.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Markel Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,216,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 400.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 156,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,771,000 after buying an additional 125,507 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group in the 1st quarter worth $133,143,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 77,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,745,000 after purchasing an additional 41,086 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,937,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

