Sapient Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 144,110 First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 144,110 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,000. Sapient Capital LLC owned about 1.67% of First Internet Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 27.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 42.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 101,984.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 26,516 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 44.4% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 35,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 10,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,031,000. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INBK. StockNews.com raised First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Hovde Group cut their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $38.50 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

First Internet Bancorp Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of First Internet Bancorp stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,514. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.64. First Internet Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The company has a market cap of $277.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

First Internet Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.63%.

First Internet Bancorp Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, commercial deposit, savings, money market, Banking-as-a-Service brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

