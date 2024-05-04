Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) PT Raised to $219.00

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $209.00 to $219.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tetra Tech from $203.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Tetra Tech from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $221.40.

Tetra Tech Stock Up 1.7 %

Tetra Tech stock traded up $3.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $207.75. 402,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,899. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.05 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.65 and its 200 day moving average is $171.64. Tetra Tech has a 52 week low of $132.29 and a 52 week high of $208.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.13. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tetra Tech will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $620,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,985 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,981.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $620,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,981.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,515 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.67, for a total value of $1,320,160.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,250,776.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,123 shares of company stock valued at $5,487,673. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTEK. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,253,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,623,000 after buying an additional 32,053 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 6.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 879,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,731,000 after acquiring an additional 51,139 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,655,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 533,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,072,000 after purchasing an additional 14,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 515,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,088,000 after buying an additional 41,860 shares in the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

