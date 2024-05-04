Sapient Capital LLC Buys New Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,242,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17,397.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,119,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,713 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $93,051,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 778.4% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 472,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,215,000 after acquiring an additional 418,976 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,554,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,513.6% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 379,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,331,000 after acquiring an additional 355,670 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $180.32. 762,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,120. The company has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.84. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.23 and a 1-year high of $187.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.36.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

