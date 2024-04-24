Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 315,162 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 278,976 shares.The stock last traded at $524.36 and had previously closed at $546.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Saia from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Saia from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Saia from $600.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Saia from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.84.

Saia Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $571.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $478.06.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13. Saia had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 16.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.46, for a total value of $4,000,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,248 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,738.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $1,010,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,136,228.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,500 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.46, for a total value of $4,000,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,248 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,738.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,699 shares of company stock valued at $14,966,813. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saia

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Saia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Featured Articles

