Ryder System (NYSE:R) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.43 EPS

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.43, Briefing.com reports. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:R traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.01. 152,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.58. Ryder System has a twelve month low of $76.15 and a twelve month high of $122.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 32.53%.

In related news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,737 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.48, for a total transaction of $877,994.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,698.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on R. Stephens lifted their price objective on Ryder System from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research cut shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.71.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

