Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) PT Lowered to $315.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $317.00 to $315.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $346.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Northcoast Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.11.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.6 %

SHW traded down $1.78 on Wednesday, hitting $300.58. The company had a trading volume of 624,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $328.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.73. Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $221.76 and a 12-month high of $348.37.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total value of $586,881.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,710.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total value of $586,881.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,710.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,014.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,340,237. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sherwin-Williams

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.