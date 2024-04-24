Royal Bank of Canada Raises RLI (NYSE:RLI) Price Target to $155.00

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.99% from the stock’s previous close.
RLI has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of RLI from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.00.
Read Our Latest Research Report on RLI
RLI Price Performance
RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $444.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.05 million. RLI had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that RLI will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLI. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RLI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $661,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RLI by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,344,000 after buying an additional 16,725 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RLI by 1.7% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of RLI by 1.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,082,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,097,000 after purchasing an additional 11,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in RLI during the third quarter valued at $840,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.
About RLI
RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than RLI
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- High-Yield Texas Instruments Could Hit New Highs Soon
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Pagaya Technologies: An AI Fintech That Insiders Are Buying
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Higher Oil Prices Could Give NextEra’s Stock Earnings a Boost
Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.