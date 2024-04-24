PROG (NYSE:PRG) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.65-0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $550-575 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $565.93 million. PROG also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.850-3.100 EPS.
PROG stock opened at $32.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.63. PROG has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $44.81.
PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $577.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.35 million. PROG had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PROG will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.
PRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens upgraded shares of PROG from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of PROG in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.60.
PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.
