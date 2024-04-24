Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Purchases New Shares in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLYV. CWM LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 82.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 304,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,037,000 after acquiring an additional 21,384 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.92. 32,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,353. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.62. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $84.94. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.25.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

