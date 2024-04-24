Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 127,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Owens & Minor worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 62.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 6.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

OMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

Shares of OMI stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.78. 172,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,010. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.34 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 11.62% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. Owens & Minor’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total value of $124,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,103,277.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

