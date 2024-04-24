OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Given New $4.25 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $3.60 to $4.25 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 77.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on OCX. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on OncoCyte in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.06.

OncoCyte Stock Performance

Insider Activity

NASDAQ OCX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,088. OncoCyte has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $6.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.05.

In other OncoCyte news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 2,420,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $7,066,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,929,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,392,872.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrew Arno acquired 33,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 69,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,709.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 2,420,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $7,066,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,929,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,392,872.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,457,288 shares of company stock valued at $7,176,400 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

