Siacoin Price Reaches $0.0076 (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Siacoin has a market cap of $433.85 million and $12.36 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,328.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $484.02 or 0.00752416 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.93 or 0.00132029 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00008965 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00041811 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.65 or 0.00185992 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00052035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.03 or 0.00107301 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,038,565,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,011,479,497 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

