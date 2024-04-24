Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) PT Raised to $26.00

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Citigroup from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Mattel in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.78.

Get Mattel alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MAT

Mattel Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAT traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,412,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,993,510. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Mattel has a 1 year low of $16.20 and a 1 year high of $22.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $809.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.52 million. Mattel had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 21.25%. Mattel’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mattel will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mattel

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Mattel by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mattel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Mattel by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.