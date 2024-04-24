Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $71.85

Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $71.85 and last traded at $71.40, with a volume of 50541 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.68.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $205,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

