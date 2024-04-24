Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $14.67 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.7% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 549.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,950 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after buying an additional 16,880 shares during the last quarter. Key Bridge Compliance LLC bought a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its position in Visa by 4.2% during the third quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 3,102 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 2.8% during the third quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,555 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,256,352 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

V opened at $274.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $279.49 and a 200 day moving average of $263.90. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.14 and a fifty-two week high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.35.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

