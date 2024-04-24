Leon Van Der Merwe Buys 19,700 Shares of Xtra-Gold Resources Corp. (TSE:XTG) Stock

Xtra-Gold Resources Corp. (TSE:XTG – Get Free Report) insider Leon Van Der Merwe acquired 19,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.22 per share, with a total value of C$24,061.58.

Xtra-Gold Resources Price Performance

Shares of Xtra-Gold Resources stock remained flat at C$1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 38,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,498. The company has a market cap of C$55.82 million, a PE ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 0.56. Xtra-Gold Resources Corp. has a one year low of C$0.76 and a one year high of C$1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.02.

About Xtra-Gold Resources

Xtra-Gold Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in West Africa. Its flagship property is the Kibi Gold project located in the Republic of Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as RetinaPharma International, Inc and changed its name to Xtra-Gold Resources Corp.

