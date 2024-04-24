Leon Van Der Merwe Buys 19,700 Shares of Xtra-Gold Resources Corp. (TSE:XTG) Stock

Xtra-Gold Resources Corp. (TSE:XTG – Get Free Report) insider Leon Van Der Merwe acquired 19,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.22 per share, with a total value of C$24,061.58.
Xtra-Gold Resources Price Performance
Shares of Xtra-Gold Resources stock remained flat at C$1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 38,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,498. The company has a market cap of C$55.82 million, a PE ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 0.56. Xtra-Gold Resources Corp. has a one year low of C$0.76 and a one year high of C$1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.02.
About Xtra-Gold Resources
