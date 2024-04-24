BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Shares Gap Down to $92.36

Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $92.36, but opened at $90.00. BancFirst shares last traded at $91.80, with a volume of 11,354 shares trading hands.
Separately, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of BancFirst from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is presently 28.10%.
In other BancFirst news, EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $354,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,191,143.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 4,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $354,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,714 shares in the company, valued at $2,191,143.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 1,159 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $101,992.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $1,678,510 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.89% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in BancFirst during the first quarter worth $35,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in BancFirst by 13.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in BancFirst during the third quarter worth $140,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in BancFirst during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. 51.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.
