Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TNDM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Leerink Partnrs raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Tandem Diabetes Care from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. SVB Leerink upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.45.

Tandem Diabetes Care Trading Up 22.3 %

Shares of TNDM stock traded up $8.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.72. 5,986,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,958. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.08. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $47.00.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 32.33% and a negative net margin of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $196.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.86 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tandem Diabetes Care

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 871.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 141.6% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,851 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 51.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

