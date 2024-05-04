TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised TTM Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.17.

TTMI stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,138,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,757. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -865.50 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.61. TTM Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $17.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $569.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.03 million. TTM Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tom Clapprood sold 3,500 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $57,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,310.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $13,051,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $10,616,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 58.3% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,425,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,354,000 after buying an additional 525,000 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TTM Technologies by 103.7% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after buying an additional 176,619 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC raised its position in TTM Technologies by 34.5% during the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 575,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,412,000 after buying an additional 147,549 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

