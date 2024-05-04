Sapient Capital LLC Invests $1.59 Million in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,226 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 17.9% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSGP has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on CoStar Group from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.46.

CoStar Group stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,244,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,142. The stock has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a PE ratio of 124.97, a P/E/G ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $67.35 and a one year high of $100.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.47 and a 200-day moving average of $85.03.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CoStar Group news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $352,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,938,942.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

