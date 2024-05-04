TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Price Target Raised to $49.00 at HC Wainwright

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by HC Wainwright from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded TG Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on TG Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on TG Therapeutics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.83.

TGTX stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,804,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,980,529. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 70.39 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.25 and a 200 day moving average of $14.41. TG Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.46 and a 12 month high of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 5.18.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $63.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.60 million. TG Therapeutics had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 713.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TG Therapeutics will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $351,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 215,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,207.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGTX. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $11,286,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,362,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 164.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,367,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,431,000 after purchasing an additional 850,507 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 183.2% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 856,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after purchasing an additional 554,309 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $7,506,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

