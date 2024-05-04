Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research report on Thursday.

Shattuck Labs stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.78. The stock had a trading volume of 255,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,183. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.98. Shattuck Labs has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $11.62.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.08. Shattuck Labs had a negative net margin of 3,133.63% and a negative return on equity of 64.46%. The company had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. Shattuck Labs’s revenue was up 2200.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Shattuck Labs will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shattuck Labs news, insider Stephen Stout sold 16,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $168,522.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,821.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STTK. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,663,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 521,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 63,800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

