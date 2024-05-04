Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Trading Up 9% After Earnings Beat

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) shot up 9% on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $17.28 and last traded at $17.25. 903,573 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 1,208,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.82.

The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $102.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.55 million. Clearwater Analytics had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CWAN. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.70.

Insider Activity

In other Clearwater Analytics news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total value of $987,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,838 shares in the company, valued at $5,346,342.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Clearwater Analytics news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total value of $987,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,346,342.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 16,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $274,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,310,000 shares of company stock valued at $275,809,400 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 5.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 588,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,383,000 after buying an additional 29,039 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,112,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,052,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,688,000 after purchasing an additional 257,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,376,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,323,000 after purchasing an additional 166,745 shares in the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics Trading Up 2.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -220.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.68.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

