Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Lifted to “Outperform” at BNP Paribas

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $200.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas’ price target suggests a potential upside of 25.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Snowflake from $198.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down from $180.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.77.

Shares of SNOW traded up $1.55 on Thursday, hitting $159.32. 3,660,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,335,201. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.48 and a beta of 0.90. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $138.40 and a 1 year high of $237.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.80.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The business had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. Research analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy acquired 31,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.52 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.84. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,037.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin acquired 3,030 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $165.45 per share, with a total value of $501,313.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,614.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy bought 31,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.52 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,037.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 168,458 shares of company stock valued at $33,785,640 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 6.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,152,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,709,000 after purchasing an additional 19,745 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 139.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Snowflake by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,668,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,942,000 after acquiring an additional 79,825 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

