U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Broadcom by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,655,402 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,866,684,000 after buying an additional 93,615 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Broadcom by 43.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,025,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,343,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,755 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 16.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,019,122 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,338,203,000 after purchasing an additional 573,826 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 113,495.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,327,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,140,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,206,601 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,663,339,000 after buying an additional 514,120 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upgraded Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,405.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,285.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total transaction of $145,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total value of $145,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,134,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at $22,276,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $39.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,278.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,489,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,058. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.30 billion, a PE ratio of 47.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,308.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,147.78. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $601.29 and a 12-month high of $1,438.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

