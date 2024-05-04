Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Price Target Raised to $10.00

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by B. Riley from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stagwell from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Stagwell in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Stagwell from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.06.

Shares of STGW traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.90. The company had a trading volume of 692,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,891. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Stagwell has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $8.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average is $5.79.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.13). Stagwell had a positive return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $654.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stagwell will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,480,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,898,438.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stagwell news, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,480,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,898,438.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wade Oosterman acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,148.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STGW. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Stagwell in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Stagwell by 40.8% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Stagwell by 31.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Stagwell by 79.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 106,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 47,100 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 26.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 47,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 10,017 shares in the last quarter. 35.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

