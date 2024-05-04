U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 525 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $757.95.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY traded down $20.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $734.97. 4,595,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,629,045. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $698.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $761.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $671.38. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $419.80 and a 52 week high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

