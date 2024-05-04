Merit Financial Group LLC Takes $3.62 Million Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 72,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,617,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,928.6% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $146,000.

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $48.29. The stock had a trading volume of 510,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,054. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.74. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.03 and a one year high of $51.22.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

