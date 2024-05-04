Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.05-$1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.21. Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.600-3.750 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.38. The company had a trading volume of 7,096,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,978,445. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.22. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $70.43. The firm has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.92%.

JCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Melius Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.25.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

