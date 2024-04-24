Larson Financial Group LLC Cuts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Larson Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 90.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,205 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Gimbal Financial purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,588,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,201,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVW opened at $81.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.88. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $63.10 and a 1 year high of $85.56. The firm has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.