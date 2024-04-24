Insider Buying: Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Insider Buys 18 Shares of Stock

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Free Report) insider Rebecca Napier bought 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 834 ($10.30) per share, for a total transaction of £150.12 ($185.42).

Rebecca Napier also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Britvic alerts:

On Monday, March 18th, Rebecca Napier bought 17 shares of Britvic stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 839 ($10.36) per share, for a total transaction of £142.63 ($176.17).

Britvic Stock Performance

Britvic stock opened at GBX 863.50 ($10.67) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 841.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 845.23. The company has a market cap of £2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,798.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Britvic plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 770 ($9.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 950 ($11.73).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.12) target price on shares of Britvic in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BVIC

About Britvic

(Get Free Report)

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, as well as engages in maintenance of integrated tap related solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.