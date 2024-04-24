Hartline Investment Corp Has $2.98 Million Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Hartline Investment Corp raised its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,491 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 946,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,397,000 after purchasing an additional 317,683 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,305,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Zillow Group by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Zillow Group by 322.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,711,000 after acquiring an additional 114,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.79.

Shares of ZG stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.88. The company had a trading volume of 425,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,223. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.23 and a 1-year high of $59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.22 and a 200 day moving average of $47.66.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.75 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $56,037.66. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,669.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Zillow Group news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $209,262.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,375,604.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $56,037.66. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,669.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 171,289 shares of company stock valued at $9,642,508. 17.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

