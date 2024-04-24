Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) versus KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Financial Survey

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) and KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Fulton Financial and KeyCorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulton Financial 0 3 0 0 2.00 KeyCorp 0 6 12 0 2.67

Fulton Financial presently has a consensus price target of $16.17, indicating a potential upside of 5.39%. KeyCorp has a consensus price target of $15.71, indicating a potential upside of 6.66%. Given KeyCorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe KeyCorp is more favorable than Fulton Financial.

Dividends

Profitability

Fulton Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. KeyCorp pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Fulton Financial pays out 42.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. KeyCorp pays out 103.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Fulton Financial has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

This table compares Fulton Financial and KeyCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulton Financial 18.31% 11.50% 1.06% KeyCorp 7.53% 8.89% 0.54%

Risk and Volatility

Fulton Financial has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KeyCorp has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fulton Financial and KeyCorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulton Financial $1.50 billion 1.66 $284.28 million $1.61 9.53 KeyCorp $10.40 billion 1.31 $967.00 million $0.79 18.64

KeyCorp has higher revenue and earnings than Fulton Financial. Fulton Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KeyCorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.0% of Fulton Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.7% of KeyCorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Fulton Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of KeyCorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

KeyCorp beats Fulton Financial on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company offers consumer loans products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans. In addition, it offers letters of credit, cash management services, and traditional deposit products; and wealth management services, including investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and investment advisory services. Further, the company owns trust preferred securities; and sells various life insurance products. It provides its products and services through financial center offices, as well as through a network of automated teller machines, telephone banking, mobile banking, and online banking. Fulton Financial Corporation was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It also provides a suite of banking and capital market products, such as syndicated finance, debt and equity capital market products, commercial payments, equipment finance, commercial mortgage banking, derivatives, foreign exchange, financial advisory, and public finance, as well as commercial mortgage loans to consumer, energy, healthcare, industrial, public sector, real estate, and technology sectors for middle market clients. In addition, the company offers community development financing, securities underwriting, brokerage, and investment banking services. The company was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

