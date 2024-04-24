Ethereum Achieves Market Capitalization of $387.96 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3,178.75 or 0.04903942 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $387.96 billion and $12.57 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ethereum has traded up 7.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00057089 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00010925 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00021613 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00011993 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00013136 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00003781 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 122,047,160 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

