Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $107,000 Stake in Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Free Report) by 64.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,600 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Genasys were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Genasys in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Genasys in the third quarter worth about $237,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genasys in the third quarter worth about $651,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genasys by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mak Capital One LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genasys by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 628,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 100,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Genasys alerts:

Genasys Price Performance

NASDAQ:GNSS traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $2.05. The company had a trading volume of 19,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,444. Genasys Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $3.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.85.

About Genasys

Genasys ( NASDAQ:GNSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Genasys had a negative net margin of 53.32% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 million. Research analysts predict that Genasys Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Genasys Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of critical communications hardware and software solutions to alert, inform, and protect people principally in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hardware and Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.