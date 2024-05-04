AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $715,198,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 281.2% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,779,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,064 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,946,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,295 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 346.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,420,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,696,000 after buying an additional 1,102,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 317.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,242,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,136,000 after acquiring an additional 944,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 0.7 %

AZN stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.35. 9,026,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,666,863. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $60.47 and a 52-week high of $76.80. The company has a market cap of $236.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.38 and its 200-day moving average is $66.36.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 2.3%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 94.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

