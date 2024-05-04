40,285 Shares in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Acquired by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 40,285 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 139,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 11,640 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 120,076 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 6,249 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,511 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 13,914 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,087 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 9,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,203,000. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AAL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.85. 22,056,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,965,764. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $19.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.34 and a 200-day moving average of $13.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The firm had revenue of $12.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Seaport Res Ptn raised American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised American Airlines Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.53.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

