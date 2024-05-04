Sapient Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 124,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,271,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 20.2% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 37,951,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,038,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369,350 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 23,133,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $633,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,847 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,331,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $474,367,000 after buying an additional 2,155,640 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 10.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,164,886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $278,213,000 after buying an additional 969,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,634,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $263,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of EPD stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $28.10. 3,599,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,182,867. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $29.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 80.78%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

