Comparing GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) & Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH)

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) and Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.8% of GoodRx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.8% of Mercurity Fintech shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of GoodRx shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 62.8% of Mercurity Fintech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get GoodRx alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GoodRx and Mercurity Fintech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GoodRx $750.27 million 3.67 -$8.87 million ($0.02) -348.33 Mercurity Fintech $860,000.00 76.32 -$5.64 million N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Mercurity Fintech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GoodRx.

GoodRx has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mercurity Fintech has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for GoodRx and Mercurity Fintech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GoodRx 1 8 10 0 2.47 Mercurity Fintech 0 0 0 0 N/A

GoodRx presently has a consensus target price of $8.78, indicating a potential upside of 25.94%. Given GoodRx’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GoodRx is more favorable than Mercurity Fintech.

Profitability

This table compares GoodRx and Mercurity Fintech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoodRx -1.18% 2.45% 1.25% Mercurity Fintech N/A N/A N/A

Summary

GoodRx beats Mercurity Fintech on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GoodRx

(Get Free Report)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices. It also offers other healthcare products and services, including subscriptions, and pharma manufacturer solutions, as well as telehealth services through the GoodRx Care platform. It serves pharmacy benefit managers who manage formularies and prescription transactions, including establishing pricing between consumers and pharmacies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About Mercurity Fintech

(Get Free Report)

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. operates as a fintech company powered by blockchain. The company provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for cryptocurrency traders; and asset digitalization platform, which offers blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional assets, such as fiat currencies, bonds, and precious metals. It also offers cryptocurrency mining services that provides computing power to the mining pool; and digital consultation services, such as digital payment solutions, asset management, and online and traditional brokerage services. The company was formerly known as JMU Limited and changed its name to Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. in April 2020. Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.