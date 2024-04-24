Pool (POOL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect Pool to post earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter. Pool has set its FY 2024 guidance at 13.100-14.100 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $13.00 to $14.00 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 37.94%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Pool to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $374.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $393.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $373.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.00. Pool has a 1-year low of $307.77 and a 1-year high of $422.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.03%.

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $441,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,422. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Pool from $407.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $397.80.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

