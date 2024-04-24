Critical Review: Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) & Gamer Pakistan (NASDAQ:GPAK)

Gamer Pakistan (NASDAQ:GPAK – Get Free Report) and Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Gamer Pakistan and Bowlero’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Gamer Pakistan alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gamer Pakistan N/A -758.65% -145.17% Bowlero 6.33% 98.75% 1.61%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Gamer Pakistan and Bowlero, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gamer Pakistan 0 0 0 0 N/A Bowlero 0 0 6 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Bowlero has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 59.29%. Given Bowlero’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bowlero is more favorable than Gamer Pakistan.

This table compares Gamer Pakistan and Bowlero’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gamer Pakistan N/A N/A -$310,000.00 N/A N/A Bowlero $1.06 billion 1.60 $82.05 million $0.18 62.78

Bowlero has higher revenue and earnings than Gamer Pakistan.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Gamer Pakistan shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.1% of Bowlero shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.5% of Bowlero shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bowlero beats Gamer Pakistan on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gamer Pakistan

(Get Free Report)

Gamer Pakistan Inc. operates as an e-sports event promotion and product marketing company in Pakistan. It focuses on creating college, inter-university, and professional e-sports events for both men's and women's teams, primarily e-sports opportunities with colleges and universities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

About Bowlero

(Get Free Report)

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is headquartered in Mechanicsville, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Gamer Pakistan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamer Pakistan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.