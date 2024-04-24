Gorman-Rupp (GRC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect Gorman-Rupp to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $160.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.88 million. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 10.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect Gorman-Rupp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:GRC opened at $36.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $963.32 million, a PE ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.92. Gorman-Rupp has a 52 week low of $23.22 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.41 and its 200-day moving average is $34.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Gorman-Rupp’s payout ratio is 54.14%.

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

