Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.83.

DAWN has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DAWN opened at $16.64 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.78. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of -1.48.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.07). Research analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $322,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,224,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,729,304.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 7,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $116,128.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 721,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,007,648.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $322,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,224,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,729,304.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,781 shares of company stock valued at $883,160. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 68,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 32,238 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 208,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 91,393 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,118,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,935,000 after buying an additional 472,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

