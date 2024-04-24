Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Trims Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,760 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Visa were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 2.7% during the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 549.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,950 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after buying an additional 16,880 shares during the last quarter. Key Bridge Compliance LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at $241,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Visa by 4.2% in the third quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 3,102 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 2.8% in the third quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,555 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE V traded up $2.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $277.00. 3,708,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,846,645. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.14 and a fifty-two week high of $290.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.90.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.94%.

In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,965 shares of company stock worth $5,256,352 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.00.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

