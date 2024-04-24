Visa (NYSE:V) PT Raised to $300.00

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Macquarie from $290.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Macquarie’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on V. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.58.

Visa stock traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $276.22. The company had a trading volume of 5,228,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,866,413. The company has a market capitalization of $507.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.96. Visa has a 12-month low of $216.14 and a 12-month high of $290.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,965 shares of company stock worth $5,256,352. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,051 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners raised its holdings in Visa by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 1,975 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

