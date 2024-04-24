BMO Covered Call Technology ETF (TSE:ZWT) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

BMO Covered Call Technology ETF (TSE:ZWT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 26th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This is a boost from BMO Covered Call Technology ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

BMO Covered Call Technology ETF Price Performance

TSE:ZWT traded up 0.15 on Wednesday, hitting 41.86. 4,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,310. The business has a fifty day moving average of 42.42. BMO Covered Call Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of 27.71 and a fifty-two week high of 44.06.

