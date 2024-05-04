The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Trading 0.6% Higher

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $432.17 and last traded at $429.49. 458,684 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,355,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $426.95.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GS. Citigroup raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $333.00 to $449.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.04.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $142.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $403.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $373.37.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total transaction of $4,550,956.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,190,901.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,330 shares of company stock worth $11,713,578 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

